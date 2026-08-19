Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchWeather TodayBihari Lal Engineering ShareJharkhand Govt Cancel 44 ExamsRIL JIO TariffShiprocket SharesGaja Capital IPO openHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 38.81 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners rose 21.43% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 38.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales38.8132.55 19 OPM %10.7410.84 -PBDT5.384.91 10 PBT4.023.19 26 NP2.892.38 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rich 'N' Rich Finance & Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shreyans Financials & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

International Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Akash Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 1.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Central Cables standalone net profit rises 407.69% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Next Story