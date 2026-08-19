Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 38.81 crore

Net profit of Mohindra Fasteners rose 21.43% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 38.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.38.8132.5510.7410.845.384.914.023.192.892.38

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