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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mohit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mohit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 22.98% to Rs 24.83 crore

Net Loss of Mohit Industries reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.98% to Rs 24.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.8332.24 -23 OPM %-2.341.05 -PBDT0.05-0.18 LP PBT-0.27-0.58 53 NP-0.29-0.43 33

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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