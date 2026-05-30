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Mohit Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
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Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 36.83 crore

Net profit of Mohit Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 36.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.47% to Rs 139.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.8335.93 3 139.90112.40 24 OPM %2.282.06 -1.69-0.40 - PBDT0.07-0.32 LP 0.08-2.07 LP PBT-0.11-0.62 82 -1.29-3.28 61 NP0.07-0.42 LP -0.79-2.43 67

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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