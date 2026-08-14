Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 12.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 12.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 63.16 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills declined 12.86% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 63.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.1653.46 18 OPM %8.8711.05 -PBDT4.284.47 -4 PBT2.232.32 -4 NP1.221.40 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Libord Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

BKV Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 102.02% in the June 2026 quarter

I Power Solutions India standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Next Story