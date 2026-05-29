Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 231.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.66% to Rs 59.57 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills rose 231.82% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.66% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.00% to Rs 6.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.08% to Rs 200.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.