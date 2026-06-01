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Mohite Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:21 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.72% to Rs 30.25 crore

Net profit of Mohite Industries reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.72% to Rs 30.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.08% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.04% to Rs 153.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 166.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.2535.06 -14 153.34166.75 -8 OPM %17.129.47 -10.9513.53 - PBDT3.241.04 212 10.8412.39 -13 PBT1.57-0.13 LP 4.835.68 -15 NP0.36-0.48 LP 3.625.33 -32

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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