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MOIL standalone net profit declines 19.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 444.49 crore

Net profit of MOIL declined 19.92% to Rs 92.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 444.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 433.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.91% to Rs 267.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 1472.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1584.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales444.49433.39 3 1472.841584.94 -7 OPM %31.2732.19 -28.1533.28 - PBDT162.40164.31 -1 507.65638.92 -21 PBT114.35125.23 -9 337.84486.79 -31 NP92.61115.65 -20 267.48381.64 -30

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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