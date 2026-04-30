MOIL standalone net profit declines 19.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 444.49 crore

Net profit of MOIL declined 19.92% to Rs 92.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 444.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 433.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.91% to Rs 267.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 381.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 1472.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1584.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.