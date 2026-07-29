MOIL standalone net profit rises 70.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 370.88 crore

Net profit of MOIL rose 70.10% to Rs 87.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 370.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 348.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.370.88348.0636.6022.64156.01101.26111.6363.8287.6251.51

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