MOIL standalone net profit rises 70.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 370.88 croreNet profit of MOIL rose 70.10% to Rs 87.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 370.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 348.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales370.88348.06 7 OPM %36.6022.64 -PBDT156.01101.26 54 PBT111.6363.82 75 NP87.6251.51 70
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