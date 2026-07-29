Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOIL standalone net profit rises 70.10% in the June 2026 quarter

MOIL standalone net profit rises 70.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.56% to Rs 370.88 crore

Net profit of MOIL rose 70.10% to Rs 87.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 370.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 348.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales370.88348.06 7 OPM %36.6022.64 -PBDT156.01101.26 54 PBT111.6363.82 75 NP87.6251.51 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit rises 14.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 14.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 22.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 45.83% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story