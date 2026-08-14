Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 28.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.64% to Rs 267.63 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 28.10% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.64% to Rs 267.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.267.63150.661.892.754.793.274.113.233.102.42

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