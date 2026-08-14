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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 28.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 28.10% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 77.64% to Rs 267.63 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 28.10% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.64% to Rs 267.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales267.63150.66 78 OPM %1.892.75 -PBDT4.793.27 46 PBT4.113.23 27 NP3.102.42 28

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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