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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Molbio Diagnostics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 58.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Molbio Diagnostics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 58.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 309.57% to Rs 408.38 crore

Net profit of Molbio Diagnostics reported to Rs 58.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 309.57% to Rs 408.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales408.3899.71 310 OPM %24.63-16.16 -PBDT92.98-18.96 LP PBT75.91-31.28 LP NP58.75-23.71 LP

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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