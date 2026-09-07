Molbio Diagnostics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 58.75 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 309.57% to Rs 408.38 croreNet profit of Molbio Diagnostics reported to Rs 58.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 309.57% to Rs 408.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales408.3899.71 310 OPM %24.63-16.16 -PBDT92.98-18.96 LP PBT75.91-31.28 LP NP58.75-23.71 LP
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