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Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 14.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 24.90% to Rs 300.45 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 14.15% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.90% to Rs 300.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 240.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales300.45240.56 25 OPM %18.5919.45 -PBDT50.7243.24 17 PBT34.1729.20 17 NP25.5722.40 14

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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