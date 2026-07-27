Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit rises 14.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.90% to Rs 300.45 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Packaging rose 14.15% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.90% to Rs 300.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 240.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales300.45240.56 25 OPM %18.5919.45 -PBDT50.7243.24 17 PBT34.1729.20 17 NP25.5722.40 14
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