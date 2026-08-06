Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1223.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 78.85% to Rs 59.54 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 1223.53% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.85% to Rs 59.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.5433.2919.921.4113.812.3112.450.819.000.68

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