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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1223.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1223.53% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 78.85% to Rs 59.54 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies rose 1223.53% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.85% to Rs 59.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales59.5433.29 79 OPM %19.921.41 -PBDT13.812.31 498 PBT12.450.81 1437 NP9.000.68 1224

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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