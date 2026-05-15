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Mold-Tek Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 55.49 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies reported to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 55.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.09% to Rs 10.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.57% to Rs 181.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.4929.88 86 181.68145.85 25 OPM %1.87-10.17 -6.2613.38 - PBDT4.30-0.45 LP 19.0122.84 -17 PBT2.85-1.97 LP 13.0516.32 -20 NP2.28-1.56 LP 10.0912.17 -17

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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