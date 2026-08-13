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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 12.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 12.12% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales decline 56.52% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Molind Engineering rose 12.12% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.100.23 -57 OPM %630.00265.22 -PBDT0.800.68 18 PBT0.790.66 20 NP0.740.66 12

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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