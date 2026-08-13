Molind Engineering standalone net profit rises 12.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.52% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Molind Engineering rose 12.12% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.52% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.100.23630.00265.220.800.680.790.660.740.66

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