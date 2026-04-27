Monarch Networth Capital announced that it has successfully raised Rs 100 crore for its maiden Portfolio Management Services (PMS) scheme, the Monarch Wealth Creator Fund within just a few months of its launch.

Commenting on the milestone, Vaibhav Shah, Managing Director, Monarch Networth Capital Ltd., said: "Reaching Rs 100 crore in our maiden PMS within just a few months and doing so entirely through our own direct network without any external intermediary is a validation of the trust our clients place in Monarch's research and investment capabilities. But what is even more gratifying is the performance we have been able to deliver. A 15.0% outperformance over the BSE 500 TRI in such a short period, in what has been a challenging market for most investors, speaks to the strength and discipline of our investment process.