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Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 12-crore town planning contract in Bihar

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Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 7:50 PM IST
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Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the preparation of Town Planning Scheme(s) for multiple greenfield satellite townships in Bihar.

The contract, valued at Rs 11.66 crore, pertains to the preparation of town planning schemes for multiple greenfield satellite townships in Bihar (Group-1).

The company said the project is subject to the necessary approvals from the relevant government authorities. As per the Letter of Acceptance, work is scheduled to commence immediately, with completion to be carried out in accordance with the terms of the contract.

Monarch Surveyors clarified that the contract does not fall within related party transactions and that the promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in the awarded contract.

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors.

The company reported a 6.9% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 37.23 crore on a 11.4% increase in revenue to Rs 171.69 crore in FY26 compared with FY25.

The counter rose 0.24% to settle at Rs 227.80 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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