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Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 2-cr DPR contract from Maharashtra Maritime Board

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Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants announced that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Maharashtra Maritime Board for a contract worth Rs 2.17 crore.

The order entails the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Marine Shipyard Cluster (MSC) at Dighi in Raigad district, Maharashtra. The scope of work also includes geotechnical investigation and topographic survey services for the project.

The company said the contract is subject to obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant government authorities and will be executed in accordance with the terms specified in the Letter of Acceptance. The contract has been awarded on a cash consideration basis.

The company further clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the contract.

Monarch Surveyors provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore, on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.

The counter rallied 4.97% to Rs 218.45 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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