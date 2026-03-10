Monarch Surveyors gains on bagging Rs 14-cr orders from Maharashtra, North Central Railway

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants added 2% to Rs 201 after it has secured two major contracts totaling Rs 13.81 crore.

The first is a Rs 12.28 crore work order from the Settlement Commissioner & Director of Land Records, Maharashtra, for the licensed surveyor project in Pune, with a 24-month execution timeline.

The second is a Rs 1.53 crore letter of acceptance (LOA) from North Central Railway for pre- and post-tamping track measurement surveys under the Sr. Divisional Engineer/II/Prayagraj, also to be completed within 24 months.

Both projects are domestic, not related party transactions, and the promoter/promoter group holds no interest. Work will be carried out under required government approvals, with consideration entirely in cash.