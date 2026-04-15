Monarch Surveyors rallies on bagging Rs 130-cr Northern Railway contract

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants surged 12.63% to Rs 244.40 after it has secured a contract worth Rs 130 crore from Northern Railway for survey and land acquisition-related works.

The contract involves carrying out Final Location Survey (FLS), including geotechnical studies, design, and preparation of drawings, along with other preliminary activities for preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), land acquisition, and EPC tender documentation.

The scope also includes facilitating the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) for railway projects such as new lines, bypass/chord lines, doubling or multi-tracking, and flyovers under Northern Railway.

The project is to be executed within 36 months from the date of issuance of the letter of acceptance. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed within India.