Monarch Surveyors secures Rs 3-cr contract from District Superintendent of Land Records, Nagpur

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants said that it has secured a domestic work order worth Rs 2.62 crore from the Office of the District Superintendent of Land Records, Nagpur.

Under the contract, the company will deploy licensed surveyors for the District Superintendent of Land Records, Nagpur. The work will commence immediately and is expected to be completed in accordance with the timelines specified in the contract.

The total contract value stands at Rs 2,61,70,200 (approximately Rs 2.62 crore), and the consideration will be paid in cash.

The company said the contract has been awarded by a domestic government entity and is subject to the necessary approvals from the relevant governmental authorities.

Monarch Surveyors clarified that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction. It further stated that neither its promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the contract. As the award pertains to a work contract, details relating to shareholding or control acquisition are not applicable. Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants provides end-to-end consultancy services for infrastructure projects, including survey, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. The company reported a 16.1% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 34.83 crore on a 10.5% increase in revenue to Rs 154.14 crore in FY25 compared with FY24.