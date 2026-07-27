Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.310.3245.1659.380.060.110.060.110.060.11

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