Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
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Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.310.32 -3 OPM %45.1659.38 -PBDT0.060.11 -45 PBT0.060.11 -45 NP0.060.11 -45

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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