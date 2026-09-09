Atal Realtech Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd and Sayaji Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2026.

Atal Realtech Ltd, Bharat Global Developers Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd and Sayaji Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2026.

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd lost 20.00% to Rs 45.6 at 14:24 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 43530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6418 shares in the past one month.

Atal Realtech Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 16.97. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month. Bharat Global Developers Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 115.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month. DC Infotech & Communication Ltd pared 9.67% to Rs 271.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49093 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9237 shares in the past one month.