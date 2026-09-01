To launch a digital lending platform for small ticket biz loans segment

Moneyboxx Finance announced a strategic partnership with Trusave Fintech (Bachatt) to launch its Digital Lending Platform, with the product SmartBiz Loan, marking an important milestone in the Company's digital transformation and its journey towards building a scalable, technology-led lending franchise.

The platform is designed to expand Moneyboxx's reach to nano and micro enterprises and self-employed individuals seeking smaller-ticket business loans, a segment that has traditionally been difficult and relatively expensive to serve through conventional branch-led and phygital lending models.

Through digital sourcing, onboarding, underwriting and servicing, the platform is expected to enable Moneyboxx to significantly improve the economics and scalability of small-ticket lending, while providing customers with a faster and more seamless borrowing experience. The platform is targeting to achieve an approval turnaround time of under 5 minutes, subject to applicable credit and underwriting processes.