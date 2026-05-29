Moneyboxx Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.22% to Rs 63.13 crore

Net profit of Moneyboxx Finance reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.22% to Rs 63.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.20% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 231.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.