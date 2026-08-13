Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.86% to Rs 52.02 crore

Net profit of Moneyboxx Finance declined 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.86% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52.0259.0245.7539.652.802.890.250.430.210.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News