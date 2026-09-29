The offer received bids for 2,289.51 crore shares as against 23.25 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Moneyview was subscribed 98.46 times on the first day of bidding on 24 September 2026. The issue received bids for 22,89,51,64,593 shares against 23,25,24,175 shares on offer.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 227.45 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 115.41 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 19.57 times.

The IPO opened for subscription on 24 September 2026 and closed on 28 September 2026. The price band has been fixed at Rs 32 to Rs 34 per share. The minimum bid is 441 shares.

The company's board on 23 September 2026 finalised the allocation of 96,324,729 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 34 per share. Of the total anchor allocation, 69,632,136 equity shares, representing 72.29% of the total allocation, were allotted to seven domestic mutual funds through 14 schemes. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.05 crore equity shares worth Rs 321.58 crore to Rs 341.68 crore. Among the promoters, Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal are selling 1.35 crore shares each, while promoter group member Chitra Agarwal is selling 0.19 crore shares. Post-issue promoter and promoter group shareholding is expected to decline to 19.31% from 23.96%.

Moneyview plans to utilise Rs 575 crore from the net IPO proceeds for its lending operations. This includes Rs 325 crore for Default Loss Guarantee arrangements, with Rs 125 crore allocated for FY2027 and Rs 200 crore for FY2028. Another Rs 250 crore will be invested in its material subsidiary Whizdm Finance to augment its capital base. Moneyview, incorporated in 2014, is a digital financial services platform focused on India's middle-income customers. Its mobile application offers financial products across borrowing, transactions, investments and insurance. The platform connects users with banks, NBFCs, insurers and other financial institutions through a network of financial partners.

The company's flagship personal loan business offers fully digital loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, with repayment tenures of up to 60 months. Its personal loan business had an AUM of Rs 22,520 crore and serviced 66.1 lakh users as of June 2026. Moneyview had 14.03 crore registered users as of June 2026, of which 1.19 crore had been monetised through the platform. About 79.54% of its users were from Tier 2 and smaller cities. The company served 99.04% of India's pin codes and processed close to 2 lakh loan applications per day. Moneyview commenced on-balance-sheet lending through Whizdm Finance in FY2020. Whizdm Finance's portfolio loans increased to Rs 5,657 crore at the end of June 2026 from Rs 2,037 crore at the end of March 2024. Its gross Stage 3 loans stood at 2.72%, while net Stage 3 loans were 0.59%, with a provision coverage ratio of 78.93%.

The company's registered user base increased at a CAGR of 27% from 8.33 crore at the end of March 2024 to 13.41 crore at the end of March 2026 and further to 14.03 crore at the end of June 2026. Loan disbursals increased 31.08% in FY2026. Repeat AUM accounted for 62.7% of AUM at the end of June 2026, compared with 42.1% in March 2024. The company operates an asset-light model, with 75% of its lending managed off the balance sheet through lending partners and 25% through its own NBFC. Its in-house AI and machine learning models use more than 100,000 data variables for user segmentation and credit assessment.