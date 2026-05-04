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Monolithisch India consolidated net profit rises 80.62% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 34.87% to Rs 40.65 crore

Net profit of Monolithisch India rose 80.62% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.87% to Rs 40.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.38% to Rs 23.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.99% to Rs 135.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales40.6530.14 35 135.2997.34 39 OPM %28.0921.70 -23.6221.66 - PBDT11.676.44 81 33.2620.78 60 PBT10.936.01 82 30.8819.27 60 NP8.114.49 81 23.0314.36 60

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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