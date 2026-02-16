Associate Sponsors

Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Monotype India reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales020.42 -100 OPM %05.39 -PBDT-0.070.89 PL PBT-0.070.89 PL NP-0.070.89 PL

