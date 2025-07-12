Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Monotype India reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales02.68 -100 OPM %083.58 -PBDT-0.222.06 PL PBT-0.222.06 PL NP-0.222.06 PL

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

