Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monotype India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Monotype India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 20.42 crore

Net profit of Monotype India reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 20.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales20.420 0 OPM %5.390 -PBDT0.89-0.20 LP PBT0.89-0.20 LP NP0.89-0.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 10.83% in the December 2024 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 8.78% in the December 2024 quarter

R S Software (India) consolidated net profit declines 79.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 42.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions features in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2024

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story