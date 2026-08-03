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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monsoon rainfall sees deficit of 15% compared to LPA so far this season, says IMD

Monsoon rainfall sees deficit of 15% compared to LPA so far this season, says IMD

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update that during the past week (23 to 29 July 2026), rainfall was normal over the country as a whole (01% above Long Period Average (LPA)). Weekly rainfall was under the Excess category over Central India and normal over Northwest India. It was under the Deficient category over the South Peninsula, and the East & Northeast India region. Cumulatively from 1 June to 29 July 2026, the country as a whole had rainfall under the normal category, i.e., -15% of LPA.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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