Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 12.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.03% to Rs 2.94 croreNet profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 12.63% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.942.13 38 OPM %41.8464.32 -PBDT1.181.25 -6 PBT1.161.23 -6 NP0.830.95 -13
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