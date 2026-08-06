Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 12.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.03% to Rs 2.94 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 12.63% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.03% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.942.1341.8464.321.181.251.161.230.830.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News