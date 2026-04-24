Morarka Finance standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 82.35% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance declined 80.77% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.35% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.93% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.