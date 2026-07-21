Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.58 croreNet profit of Morarka Finance rose 171.43% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.580.29 100 OPM %79.3148.28 -PBDT0.460.14 229 PBT0.460.14 229 NP0.380.14 171
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