Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.05% to Rs 484.72 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 22.54% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.05% to Rs 484.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 465.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.61% to Rs 94.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 1805.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1811.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.