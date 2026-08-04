Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 424.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.07% to Rs 570.13 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 424.65% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 570.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 425.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.570.13425.2414.485.6882.8824.5474.5315.5256.4010.75

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