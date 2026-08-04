Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareDelhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 424.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 424.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 34.07% to Rs 570.13 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 424.65% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 570.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 425.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales570.13425.24 34 OPM %14.485.68 -PBDT82.8824.54 238 PBT74.5315.52 380 NP56.4010.75 425

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalpataru slides after reporting Q1 net loss of Rs 27 crore

Hubtown Q1 PAT slides 69% YoY to Rs 25 crore

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.98%, rises for third straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd spurts 1.99%, up for third straight session

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Next Story