Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 424.65% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.07% to Rs 570.13 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 424.65% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.07% to Rs 570.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 425.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales570.13425.24 34 OPM %14.485.68 -PBDT82.8824.54 238 PBT74.5315.52 380 NP56.4010.75 425
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