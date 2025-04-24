Morepen Laboratories launches four new products for domestic market

Morepen Laboratories announced the launch of four new productsTicapen, UdoFix, LycoMore, Acifix in the month of April 2025 to cater the domestic market in addition to Empamore launched last month continuing.

This strategic expansion reinforces Morepen's commitment to scaling its finished dosages business while continuing to invest in cutting-edge R&D that powers a robust pipeline of differentiated, high quality medicines. Importantly, all APIs used in these products are manufactured in-house by Morepen at its world-class, USFDA-approved plants, ensuring consistent quality and supply chain control.

