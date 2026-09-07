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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morepen Laboratories successfully completes phase 1 of capacity expansion

Morepen Laboratories successfully completes phase 1 of capacity expansion

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Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Morepen Laboratories has successfully completed the first phase of its manufacturing capacity expansion program ahead of its previously indicated time.

Under the first phase, the company's installed reactor capacity for API and CDMO has increased from 535 KL to 614 KL.

The capacity enhancement strengthens the company's readiness for ongoing scale up of commercial CDMO supplies, while also supporting existing API business and future customer programs.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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