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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morgan Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Morgan Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 48.46% to Rs 2.85 crore

Net loss of Morgan Ventures reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.46% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.855.53 -48 OPM %43.1662.03 -PBDT-3.190.67 PL PBT-3.190.67 PL NP-2.341.05 PL

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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