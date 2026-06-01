Morgan Ventures standalone net profit declines 59.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.93% to Rs 12.66 crore

Net profit of Morgan Ventures declined 59.55% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.84% to Rs 4.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.35% to Rs 30.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.