Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 64.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 64.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 39.90 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 64.82% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.72% to Rs 23.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 167.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.9033.98 17 167.93154.59 9 OPM %14.1111.04 -22.9216.33 - PBDT6.615.39 23 44.4530.07 48 PBT4.523.36 35 36.0022.32 61 NP0.701.99 -65 23.4916.12 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 13.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices reverse gains; FMCG shares advance

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mkt advances

Stock Alert: TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing, Bharti Airtel, Aurionpro Solutions

Basic materials stocks edge higher

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 96.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 1164.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story