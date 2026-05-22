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Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.01 200 0.070.05 40 OPM %66.670 -42.8620.00 - PBDT0.020 0 0.030.01 200 PBT0.020 0 0.030.01 200 NP00 0 0.010.01 0

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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