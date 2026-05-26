Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2026 quarter

MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 12.46% to Rs 153.35 crore

Net profit of MOS Utility rose 11.50% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.46% to Rs 153.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.35% to Rs 18.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 635.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 616.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales153.35175.17 -12 635.24616.46 3 OPM %4.984.39 -4.283.39 - PBDT7.908.85 -11 28.9623.41 24 PBT6.837.07 -3 24.1519.10 26 NP4.754.26 12 18.0012.47 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pine Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 17.45% in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities

Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 14.96% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story