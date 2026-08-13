MOS Utility consolidated net profit rises 2.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.47% to Rs 151.09 croreNet profit of MOS Utility rose 2.21% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 151.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales151.09159.84 -5 OPM %4.353.40 -PBDT6.776.32 7 PBT5.815.05 15 NP4.174.08 2
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