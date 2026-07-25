Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 116.21 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 77.56% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 116.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales116.21135.59 -14 OPM %8.2212.14 -PBDT9.7316.28 -40 PBT3.6611.48 -68 NP2.4510.92 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New India Assurance Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tanfac Industries standalone net profit declines 12.92% in the June 2026 quarter

OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.76% in the June 2026 quarter

NTPC consolidated net profit rises 11.82% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story