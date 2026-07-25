Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 116.21 croreNet profit of Moschip Technologies declined 77.56% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 116.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales116.21135.59 -14 OPM %8.2212.14 -PBDT9.7316.28 -40 PBT3.6611.48 -68 NP2.4510.92 -78
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