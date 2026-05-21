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Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 153.23 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 8.73% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 153.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.52% to Rs 35.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 585.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 466.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales153.23134.71 14 585.15466.84 25 OPM %7.2610.65 -10.1912.01 - PBDT11.8812.82 -7 60.3052.47 15 PBT6.718.71 -23 41.5833.55 24 NP7.958.71 -9 35.2033.36 6

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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