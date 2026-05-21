Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 153.23 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 8.73% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 153.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.52% to Rs 35.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 585.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 466.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.