MosChip Technologies to acquire 73% stake in Vayavya Labs for Rs 245 crore

MosChip Technologies said that its board has approved a proposal to acquire 73% controlling stake in Vayavya Labs, marking a significant step in MosChip's strategy to scale its soware-led Product Engineering Soluons business.

The total cost of the said acquisition is Rs 245.49 crore. The company would pay around 60% of the total consideration in cash that has been generated through internal accruals. The balance 40% would be settled via a share-swap transaction.

MosChip Technologies would acquire the remaining 27% stake in Vayavya Labs after 31 March 2028, and the valuation for the same would be to Vayavyas business performance.

Vayavya Labs core strength lies in its expertise in embedded systems, virtualization, and verification technologies. VLPL is recognized as a pioneer in hardware-software interface (HSI) methodologies, enabling seamless integration between hardware and software layers. The companys offerings include digital twin and virtual ECU solutions, software driven verification, ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) validation, and automotive functional safety solutions. These capabilities would not only help clients accelerate product development cycles, improve system reliability, and reduce time-to-market but also strengthen MosChips end to end engineering offering spanning silicon, embedded software, system validation, and platform integration. Vayavya Labs serves a global customer base that includes semiconductors, consumer electronics (CE), mobility/automotive communication & connectivity. With development centers in India and a presence in key international markets such as the United States, Europe, Israel and Japan, the company delivers end-to-end engineering solutions and collaborates closely with clients on next-generation technologies. It had recorded a turnover of Rs 83 crore in FY26.

MosChip Technologies stated that this acquisition would significantly strengthen the companys software-led engineering capabilities, support top-line growth and EBITDA improvement, enable the company to move further up the value chain in Product Engineering Solutions, and drives geographical expansion along with diversification in both business development and engineering. Moschip Technologies, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, specializing in semiconductor and product engineering solutions. It offers engineering solutions comprising of systems and product design, IoT solution design, artificial intelligence and machine learning, FPGA design, mixed signal IP design, ASIC design, design verification, and validation. The company's consolidated net profit declined 60.76% to Rs 4.34 crore despite a 18.41% rise in revenue to Rs 149.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.