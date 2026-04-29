Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q4 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 167 cr

Motherson Sumi Wiring India reported a 1.44% increase in net profit to Rs 167.30 crore on a 32.88% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,334.62 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 211.71 crore, down 3.63% from Rs 219.69 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 274 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 1.1% as compared with Rs 271 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 3.19% to Rs 625.18 crore on a 23.15% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 11,477.58 crore in FY26.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly and annual performance, with revenue crossing Rs 10,000 crore for the first time. It supplies wiring harnesses to nine of the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicle models in India, reinforcing its strong domestic market position. Electric vehicle (EV) revenue contribution stood at 8.6% in Q4 FY26 and 6.6% for FY26. The company remains debt-free. However, elevated copper prices and a lag in customer pass-through continue to weigh on near-term margins. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Motherson Sumi Wiring India, said, This performance reflects the operational resilience of our business, supported by customer trust and driven by the relentless efforts of our people. We delivered our best-ever performance and maintained a debt-free status while navigating volatility in the commodities market. Our greenfield investments are progressing well and will further strengthen our long-term growth trajectory. We remain focused on delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.