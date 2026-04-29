Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 1.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.11% to Rs 3328.18 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 1.44% to Rs 167.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.11% to Rs 3328.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2500.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.19% to Rs 625.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 605.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.27% to Rs 11428.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9271.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.