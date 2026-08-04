Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 1.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.40% to Rs 3383.85 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 1.55% to Rs 145.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.40% to Rs 3383.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2480.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3383.852480.84 36 OPM %7.639.85 -PBDT255.52238.81 7 PBT195.38189.63 3 NP145.32143.10 2
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