Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveSensex TodayStocks To WatchQ1 Results TodayAther Energy ShareRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC ShareMissed July 31 ITR deadline?Gold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 1.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 1.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 12:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 36.40% to Rs 3383.85 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 1.55% to Rs 145.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 143.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.40% to Rs 3383.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2480.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3383.852480.84 36 OPM %7.639.85 -PBDT255.52238.81 7 PBT195.38189.63 3 NP145.32143.10 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Restaurant Brands Asia surges after Q1 EBITDA jumps 266% YoY

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

US stocks stay well supported, DOW hits record

Best Agrolife soars after Q1 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 41 cr

LIC slips as government launches OFS at Rs 382 per share

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Next Story